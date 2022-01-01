Каталог компаний
Prudential Financial Зарплаты

Зарплата Prudential Financial варьируется от $37,332 общей компенсации в год для Продажи в нижнем диапазоне до $241,200 для Маркетинговые операции в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Prudential Financial. Последнее обновление: 11/28/2025

Программный инженер
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend-разработчик

Full-Stack разработчик

Квантитативный разработчик

Дата-сайентист
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Актуарий
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Финансовый аналитик
Median $80K
Бизнес-аналитик
Median $100K
Маркетинг
Median $165K
Продукт-менеджер
Median $178K
Проектный менеджер
Median $130K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
Median $210K
Развитие бизнеса
$110K
Аналитик данных
$101K
Менеджер по анализу данных
$161K
Управление персоналом
$118K
IT-специалист
$177K
Инвестиционный банкир
$226K
Юридический отдел
$166K
Маркетинговые операции
$241K
Продукт-дизайнер
Median $132K
Рекрутер
Median $122K
Продажи
$37.3K
Аналитик по кибербезопасности
$104K
Архитектор решений
$117K
Менеджер технических программ
$199K
Венчурный капиталист
$109K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Prudential Financial — Маркетинговые операции at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $241,200. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Prudential Financial составляет $131,417.

