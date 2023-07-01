Каталог компаний
Princeton Identity
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о Princeton Identity, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Princeton Identity is a biometric identity management company that uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to simplify identity management for businesses, organizations, and borders. Their software and hardware provide versatile identity authentication solutions for physical security and access applications. They have proven installations worldwide and offer system solutions for various applications, including mobile access control, corporate and industrial workplaces, airports, and border control.

    http://princetonidentity.com
    Веб-сайт
    2016
    Год основания
    31
    Количество сотрудников
    $1M-$10M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в Princeton Identity не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • Spotify
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • SoFi
    • Coinbase
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы