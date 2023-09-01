Каталог компаний
Pocket FM
Pocket FM Зарплаты

Зарплата Pocket FM варьируется от $7,801 общей компенсации в год для Бизнес-аналитик в нижнем диапазоне до $99,858 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Pocket FM. Последнее обновление: 11/29/2025

Программный инженер
Median $24.5K

Backend-разработчик

Продукт-менеджер
Median $41.2K
Бизнес-аналитик
$7.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Продукт-дизайнер
$23.1K
Программный менеджер
$38.4K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$99.9K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Pocket FM — Менеджер по разработке ПО at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $99,858. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Pocket FM составляет $31,431.

