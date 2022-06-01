Каталог компаний
Plug Power
Plug Power Зарплаты

Зарплата Plug Power варьируется от $52,260 общей компенсации в год для Бизнес-аналитик в нижнем диапазоне до $233,825 для Проектный менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Plug Power. Последнее обновление: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Инженер-механик
Median $87K
Бизнес-аналитик
$52.3K
Аналитик данных
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Проектный менеджер
$234K
Программный инженер
$86.5K
Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Plug Power — Проектный менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $233,825. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Plug Power составляет $87,000.

