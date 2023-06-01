Каталог компаний
Pliant Therapeutics
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о Pliant Therapeutics, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies for fibrosis and related diseases. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, including an oncology program and a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies.

    http://pliantrx.com
    Веб-сайт
    2015
    Год основания
    114
    Количество сотрудников
    $1M-$10M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в Pliant Therapeutics не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • Dropbox
    • Snap
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы