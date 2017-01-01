Каталог компаний
Phifer
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о Phifer, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Phifer Incorporated: A leading American manufacturer specializing in premium insect screening solutions and innovative fabrics for indoor/outdoor applications. Our portfolio includes high-performance sun control textiles, elegant furniture fabrics, and precision-engineered aluminum wire and mesh products. For decades, we've combined technical expertise with design excellence to create products that enhance comfort, protect spaces, and deliver lasting value for residential and commercial environments.

    phifer.com
    Веб-сайт
    1952
    Год основания
    486
    Количество сотрудников
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в Phifer не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • PayPal
    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Amazon
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы