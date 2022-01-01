Каталог компаний
Phase2
Phase2 Зарплаты

Зарплата Phase2 варьируется от $127,000 общей компенсации в год для Программный инженер в нижнем диапазоне до $221,100 для Продажи в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Phase2. Последнее обновление: 11/26/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Программный инженер
Median $127K
Развитие бизнеса
$171K
Продукт-дизайнер
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Продажи
$221K
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Phase2 — Продажи at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $221,100. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Phase2 составляет $151,253.

Другие ресурсы

