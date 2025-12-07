Каталог компаний
Pagaya
Медианный компенсационный пакет Дата-сайентист in Israel в Pagaya составляет ₪444K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Pagaya. Последнее обновление: 12/7/2025

Медианный пакет
Data Scientist
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Общая сумма в год
$132K
Уровень
hidden
Оклад
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
2-4 Лет
Лет опыта
5-10 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Pagaya?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Дата-сайентист в Pagaya in Israel составляет ₪508,272 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Pagaya для позиции Дата-сайентист in Israel составляет ₪387,680.

Другие ресурсы

