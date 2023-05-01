Каталог компаний
NiSource
    • О компании

    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    Веб-сайт
    1912
    Год основания
    7,272
    Количество сотрудников
    $1B-$10B
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Другие ресурсы