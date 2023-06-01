Nirvana Insurance Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Nirvana Insurance варьируется от $90,450 общей компенсации в год для Продажи в нижнем диапазоне до $238,375 для Программный инженер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Nirvana Insurance. Последнее обновление: 11/24/2025

Программный инженер
Median $238K
Рекрутер
$181K
Продажи
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Nirvana Insurance — Программный инженер с годовой общей компенсацией $238,375. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Nirvana Insurance составляет $181,300.

