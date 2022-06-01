Nintex Зарплаты

Зарплата Nintex варьируется от $52,380 общей компенсации в год для Менеджер по разработке ПО in Malaysia в нижнем диапазоне до $199,000 для Маркетинг in United States в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Nintex. Последнее обновление: 11/24/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
