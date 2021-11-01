Каталог компаний
Ninja Van
Ninja Van Зарплаты

Зарплата Ninja Van варьируется от $25,831 общей компенсации в год для Продукт-дизайнер в нижнем диапазоне до $145,972 для Корпоративное развитие в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Ninja Van. Последнее обновление: 11/24/2025

Бизнес-аналитик
$44K
Корпоративное развитие
$146K
Маркетинг
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Продукт-дизайнер
$25.8K
Продукт-менеджер
$41.1K
Программный инженер
$40K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Ninja Van — Корпоративное развитие at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $145,972. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Ninja Van составляет $42,544.

