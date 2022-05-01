Neighborly Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Neighborly варьируется от $80,400 общей компенсации в год для Обслуживание клиентов в нижнем диапазоне до $301,500 для Дата-сайентист в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Neighborly. Последнее обновление: 11/27/2025

Обслуживание клиентов
$80.4K
Дата-сайентист
$302K
Продукт-менеджер
$91.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Программный инженер
$206K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Neighborly — Дата-сайентист at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $301,500. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Neighborly составляет $148,968.

