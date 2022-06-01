Медианная зарплата National Inventors Hall of Fame составляет $83,300 для Программный инженер . Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников National Inventors Hall of Fame. Последнее обновление: 11/22/2025
Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/national-inventors-hall-of-fame/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.