NanoXplore
    • О компании

    NanoXplore is a graphene company that produces and supplies high-quality graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. They are a global leader in the graphene market with the largest production in the world and have manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. They also provide graphene-enhanced plastic masterbatch pellets and composite products to various customers in different sectors. NanoXplore owns innovative and patent-protected graphene manufacturing technology that provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to their customers.

    http://www.nanoxplore.ca
    Веб-сайт
    2011
    Год основания
    351
    Количество сотрудников
    $50M-$100M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

