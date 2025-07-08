Медианная зарплата Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium составляет $52,735 для Проектный менеджер . Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Последнее обновление: 11/23/2025
Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mote-marine-laboratory-and-aquarium/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.