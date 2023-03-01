Каталог компаний
Merit
Merit Зарплаты

Зарплата Merit варьируется от $159,200 общей компенсации в год для Дата-сайентист в нижнем диапазоне до $225,000 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Merit. Последнее обновление: 11/27/2025

Программный инженер
Median $160K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
Median $225K
Дата-сайентист
$159K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Продукт-менеджер
$173K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Merit — Менеджер по разработке ПО с годовой общей компенсацией $225,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Merit составляет $166,430.

Другие ресурсы

