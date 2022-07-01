Каталог компаний
Marketing Evolution
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о Marketing Evolution, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Marketing Evolution brings together advanced analytics and cloud-based software to support message exposure at the person-level, across all media, and in-campaign. Marketing Evolution's ROI Brain™ software intelligently monitors performance while your campaign is live, identifying opportunities for mid-course adjustments of your media mix and creative rotation ensuring you reach the right person at the right time, with the right media, and at the right price. Marketing Evolution is named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement And Optimization Solutions, Q2 2018,"​ and found that "Marketing Evolution is a real fit for firms looking to build a people-based marketing strategy and willing to embrace new measurement techniques."​

    marketingevolution.com
    Веб-сайт
    2000
    Год основания
    330
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в Marketing Evolution не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • Bluecore
    • Ogilvy
    • LogicGate
    • Mindbody
    • Saviynt
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы