lululemon Зарплаты

Зарплата lululemon варьируется от $39,800 общей компенсации в год для Продажи в нижнем диапазоне до $341,700 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников lululemon. Последнее обновление: 11/26/2025

Программный инженер
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Инженер данных

Продукт-менеджер
Median $108K
Проектный менеджер
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Аналитик данных
Median $80.2K
Дата-сайентист
Median $82.2K
Архитектор решений
Median $144K
Бизнес-аналитик
$89.6K
Менеджер по анализу данных
$180K
Финансовый аналитик
$72K
IT-специалист
$80.3K
Маркетинг
$130K
Маркетинговые операции
$60.5K
Продукт-дизайнер
$101K
Программный менеджер
$181K
Рекрутер
$66.5K
Продажи
$39.8K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$342K
Менеджер технических программ
$151K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в lululemon — Менеджер по разработке ПО at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $341,700. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в lululemon составляет $97,234.

