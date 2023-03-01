Каталог компаний
Levio
Levio Зарплаты

Зарплата Levio варьируется от $43,040 общей компенсации в год для Продукт-дизайнер в нижнем диапазоне до $89,138 для Продукт-менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Levio. Последнее обновление: 11/27/2025

Программный инженер
Median $68.5K
Продукт-дизайнер
$43K
Продукт-менеджер
$89.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Проектный менеджер
$54.3K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Levio — Продукт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $89,138. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Levio составляет $61,409.

