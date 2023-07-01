Каталог компаний
Lettuce Networks
    О компании

    Trashless is a company that offers zero-waste grocery delivery. They aim to eliminate almost all of the waste typically associated with grocery shopping. They have a convenient return process for refill and reuse of containers, as well as a 1 tap re-ordering feature. Trashless prioritizes ordering local and using sustainable brands and shipping methods. They provide smaller, fresher quantities at the same price as discount stores, making it better for both the customer's wallet and the environment. They deliver consumables in reusable packaging and offer on-demand refills. Trashless is committed to being local, sustainable, and trashless, and they describe themselves as the "Milkman for Everything."

    http://www.lettuce.fm
    Веб-сайт
    2020
    Год основания
    31
    Количество сотрудников
    $1M-$10M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Другие ресурсы