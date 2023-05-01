Каталог компаний
Landscapes Unlimited
    • О компании

    Landscapes Unlimited is a company that specializes in golf course construction, renovation, and recreational development. Founded in 1976, the company has completed over 1,500 projects both domestically and internationally. They also offer management services for golf courses, including operations, accounting, agronomy, marketing, and food and beverage. Landscapes Management Company has developed and managed over 65 golf courses since 1990 and is recognized as one of the largest management companies in the U.S. by Golf Inc. Magazine.

    http://landscapesunlimited.com
    Веб-сайт
    1976
    Год основания
    3,001
    Количество сотрудников
    $1B-$10B
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

