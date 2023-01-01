Каталог компаний
Kohler
Kohler Зарплаты

Зарплата Kohler варьируется от $58,800 общей компенсации в год для Программный менеджер в нижнем диапазоне до $170,850 для Менеджер технических программ в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Kohler. Последнее обновление: 11/25/2025

Программный инженер
Median $80K
Инженер-механик
Median $94.8K
Бизнес-аналитик
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Дата-сайентист
$115K
Продукт-дизайнер
$164K
Продукт-менеджер
$139K
Программный менеджер
$58.8K
Архитектор решений
$144K
Менеджер технических программ
$171K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Kohler — Менеджер технических программ at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $170,850. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Kohler составляет $114,570.

Другие ресурсы

