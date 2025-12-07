Каталог компаний
Kepler Communications
Kepler Communications Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению in Canada в Kepler Communications составляет CA$149K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Kepler Communications. Последнее обновление: 12/7/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Kepler Communications
Hardware Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Общая сумма в год
$109K
Уровень
3
Оклад
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
5-10 Лет
Лет опыта
5-10 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Kepler Communications?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению в Kepler Communications in Canada составляет CA$216,529 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Kepler Communications для позиции Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению in Canada составляет CA$135,863.

