Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Зарплаты

Зарплата Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory варьируется от $93,100 общей компенсации в год для Финансовый аналитик в нижнем диапазоне до $177,885 для Программный менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Последнее обновление: 11/26/2025

Программный инженер
Median $136K

Инженер машинного обучения

Full-Stack разработчик

Системный инженер

Научный сотрудник

Исследователь ИИ

Инженер встроенных систем

Дата-сайентист
Median $148K
Инженер аэрокосмической отрасли
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению
Median $135K

Инженер встроенной аппаратуры

Инженер-механик
Median $150K
Инженер-электрик
Median $135K
Аналитик по кибербезопасности
Median $130K
IT-специалист
Median $115K
Продукт-дизайнер
Median $140K
Проектный менеджер
Median $173K
Биомедицинский инженер
$99.7K
Менеджер бизнес-операций
$164K
Инженер-строитель
$149K
Инженер систем управления
$129K
Аналитик данных
$130K
Финансовый аналитик
$93.1K
Управление персоналом
$111K
Инженер-материаловед
$149K
Продукт-менеджер
$154K
Программный менеджер
$178K
Рекрутер
$109K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$159K
Архитектор решений
$127K
Венчурный капиталист
$101K
Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory — Программный менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $177,885. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory составляет $135,500.

Другие ресурсы

