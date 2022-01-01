Joby Aviation Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Joby Aviation варьируется от $109,450 общей компенсации в год для Рекрутер в нижнем диапазоне до $308,450 для Программный менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Joby Aviation. Последнее обновление: 11/26/2025

Программный инженер
Median $175K

QA-инженер

Инженер-механик
Median $175K
Инженер по аппаратному обеспечению
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Инженер аэрокосмической отрасли
$298K
Дата-сайентист
$220K
Инженер-электрик
$127K
Маркетинг
$255K
Врач
$131K
Продукт-дизайнер
$199K
Программный менеджер
$308K
Рекрутер
$109K
Аналитик по кибербезопасности
$109K
Менеджер технических программ
$152K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Joby Aviation — Программный менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $308,450. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Joby Aviation составляет $175,000.

