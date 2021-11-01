Каталог компаний
Intelligent Medical Objects
Intelligent Medical Objects Зарплаты

Зарплата Intelligent Medical Objects варьируется от $82,159 общей компенсации в год для Бизнес-аналитик в нижнем диапазоне до $304,470 для Менеджер по продуктовому дизайну в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Intelligent Medical Objects. Последнее обновление: 11/25/2025

Программный инженер
Median $98K
Бизнес-аналитик
$82.2K
Дата-сайентист
$140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Менеджер по продуктовому дизайну
$304K
Продукт-менеджер
$180K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Intelligent Medical Objects — Менеджер по продуктовому дизайну at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $304,470. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Intelligent Medical Objects составляет $140,140.

