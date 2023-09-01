Intellect Design Arena Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Intellect Design Arena варьируется от $8,476 общей компенсации в год для Технический писатель в нижнем диапазоне до $38,311 для Дата-сайентист в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Intellect Design Arena. Последнее обновление: 11/24/2025

Программный инженер
Median $9.2K
Дата-сайентист
Median $38.3K
Маркетинг
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Продукт-менеджер
$36.1K
Технический писатель
$8.5K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Intellect Design Arena — Дата-сайентист с годовой общей компенсацией $38,311. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Intellect Design Arena составляет $20,422.

