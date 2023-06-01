Каталог компаний
impak Finance
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о impak Finance, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Impak is an impact rating agency that provides investors and lenders with assessments that include both negative and positive impacts of their assets. They offer transparent, measurable, and rigorous environmental and social data to enable capital to finance a positive impact economy. Their services are suited for institutional investors, asset managers, private equity managers, and sustainable investment services. The impak ScoreTM and impact statement are at the base of their offer and allow for data contextualization, double-materiality analysis, and alignment with new regulations. They represent the second generation of extra-financial rating agencies and aim to ensure a real change of economic paradigm.

    https://impakfinance.com
    Веб-сайт
    2016
    Год основания
    126
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в impak Finance не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Amazon
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы