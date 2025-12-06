Каталог компаний
ImmoScout24
Медианный компенсационный пакет Менеджер по разработке ПО in Germany в ImmoScout24 составляет €111K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах ImmoScout24. Последнее обновление: 12/6/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
ImmoScout24
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Общая сумма в год
$128K
Уровень
-
Оклад
$111K
Stock (/yr)
$6.8K
Бонус
$10.2K
Лет в компании
7 Лет
Лет опыта
18 Лет
Последние данные о зарплатах
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Внести данные

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Менеджер по разработке ПО в ImmoScout24 in Germany составляет €121,739 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в ImmoScout24 для позиции Менеджер по разработке ПО in Germany составляет €104,904.

Другие ресурсы

