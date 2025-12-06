Каталог компаний
ImmoScout24
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплаты
  • Продукт-менеджер

  • Все зарплаты Продукт-менеджер

ImmoScout24 Продукт-менеджер Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Продукт-менеджер in Germany в ImmoScout24 составляет €72.7K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах ImmoScout24. Последнее обновление: 12/6/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
ImmoScout24
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Общая сумма в год
$83.8K
Уровень
L2
Оклад
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
4 Лет
Лет опыта
7 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в ImmoScout24?
Последние данные о зарплатах
ДобавитьДобавить зарплатуДобавить компенсацию

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Экспорт данныхПосмотреть вакансии
Зарплаты стажеров

Внести данные

Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

Подписаться на проверенные Продукт-менеджер предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Продукт-менеджер в ImmoScout24 in Germany составляет €181,437 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в ImmoScout24 для позиции Продукт-менеджер in Germany составляет €75,327.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в ImmoScout24 не найдены

Похожие компании

  • Tesla
  • Square
  • SoFi
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/immoscout24/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.