Imerys Зарплаты

Зарплата Imerys варьируется от $39,009 общей компенсации в год для Продажи в нижнем диапазоне до $218,900 для Продукт-менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Imerys. Последнее обновление: 11/25/2025

Юридический отдел
$90.5K
Инженер-материаловед
$80.4K
Продукт-менеджер
$219K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Продажи
$39K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Imerys — Продукт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $218,900. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Imerys составляет $85,425.

