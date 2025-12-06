Каталог компаний
IMC
  • Зарплаты
  • Финансовый аналитик

  • Все зарплаты Финансовый аналитик

IMC Финансовый аналитик Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Финансовый аналитик in United States в IMC составляет $269K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах IMC. Последнее обновление: 12/6/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
IMC
Trader
Chicago, IL
Общая сумма в год
$269K
Уровень
L3
Оклад
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$93.8K
Лет в компании
0-1 Лет
Лет опыта
0-1 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в IMC?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Внести данные

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Финансовый аналитик в IMC in United States составляет $297,500 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в IMC для позиции Финансовый аналитик in United States составляет $268,750.

Другие ресурсы

