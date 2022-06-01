IDEX Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата IDEX варьируется от $54,707 общей компенсации в год для Инженер-механик в нижнем диапазоне до $332,000 для Продукт-менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников IDEX. Последнее обновление: 11/24/2025

Продукт-менеджер
Median $332K
Управление персоналом
$120K
Инженер-механик
$54.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в IDEX — Продукт-менеджер с годовой общей компенсацией $332,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в IDEX составляет $119,749.

