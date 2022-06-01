Каталог компаний
HomeLight
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о HomeLight, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Hi, we’re HomeLight. We’re building the future of real estate — today. HomeLight is the essential technology platform used by hundreds of thousands of homebuyers and sellers to partner with top real estate agents and win at any step of the real estate journey — whether that’s finding a top agent, securing a competitive mortgage, or ensuring on-time, easy close. Every year, we facilitate billions of dollars of real estate on our platform. HomeLight empowers people to achieve better outcomes during one of life’s most important events: buying or selling their home. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying.

    http://homelight.com
    Веб-сайт
    2012
    Год основания
    640
    Количество сотрудников
    $50M-$100M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в HomeLight не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • Rhino
    • Move
    • Zumper
    • StockX
    • HouseCanary
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы