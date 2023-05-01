Каталог компаний
Hempacco
    Hempacco is disrupting the tobacco industry with hemp-based alternatives to cigarettes. They own research, development, manufacturing, and sales of smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff™ Hemp Smokables. They offer private label agreements, IP licensing, and patented counter displays and vending machines called HempBoxes™. They also provide private-label services for smokable products and CBD automated retail concepts. Their mission is to be the most recognized name brand of Hemp Smokable products in the world. Contact investor relations for more information.

    https://hempacco.com
    2019
    126
    $10M-$50M
