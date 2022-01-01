Health Catalyst Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Health Catalyst варьируется от $63,680 общей компенсации в год для Менеджер технических программ в нижнем диапазоне до $182,000 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Health Catalyst. Последнее обновление: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Программный инженер
Median $128K
Продукт-менеджер
Median $143K
Дата-сайентист
Median $126K

Бизнес-аналитик
$83.6K
IT-специалист
$82.3K
Маркетинг
$108K
Проектный менеджер
Median $120K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
Median $182K
Менеджер технических программ
$63.7K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Health Catalyst — Менеджер по разработке ПО с годовой общей компенсацией $182,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Health Catalyst составляет $120,000.

