Hawaiian Airlines Зарплаты

Зарплата Hawaiian Airlines варьируется от $61,200 общей компенсации в год для Продукт-дизайнер в нижнем диапазоне до $145,725 для Программный менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Hawaiian Airlines. Последнее обновление: 11/23/2025

Программный инженер
Median $112K
Бизнес-аналитик
$89.6K
Продукт-дизайнер
$61.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Программный менеджер
$146K
Продажи
$65.3K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Hawaiian Airlines — Программный менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $145,725. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Hawaiian Airlines составляет $89,550.

