Harvard University
  • Graduate Student

  • Все зарплаты Graduate Student

Harvard University Graduate Student Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Graduate Student in United States в Harvard University составляет $45K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Harvard University. Последнее обновление: 12/1/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Harvard University
Graduate Student
Boston
Общая сумма в год
$45K
Уровень
-
Оклад
$45K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
7 Лет
Лет опыта
7 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Harvard University?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Graduate Student в Harvard University in United States составляет $50,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Harvard University для позиции Graduate Student in United States составляет $45,000.

