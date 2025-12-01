Каталог компаний
Harvard University
Harvard University Биомедицинский инженер Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Биомедицинский инженер in United States в Harvard University составляет $42K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Harvard University. Последнее обновление: 12/1/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Harvard University
PhD Student
Boston, MA
Общая сумма в год
$42K
Уровень
L3
Оклад
$42K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
5 Лет
Лет опыта
6 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Harvard University?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Биомедицинский инженер в Harvard University in United States составляет $110,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Harvard University для позиции Биомедицинский инженер in United States составляет $58,000.

