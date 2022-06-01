GXO Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата GXO варьируется от $10,322 общей компенсации в год для Аналитик данных в нижнем диапазоне до $419,588 для Бизнес-операции в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников GXO. Последнее обновление: 11/25/2025

Бизнес-операции
$420K
Бизнес-аналитик
$60.7K
Развитие бизнеса
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
Аналитик данных
$10.3K
Дата-сайентист
$68.6K
Финансовый аналитик
$126K
IT-специалист
$44.6K
Консультант по управлению
$90.5K
Инженер-механик
$94.5K
Продукт-менеджер
$119K
Программный менеджер
$126K
Программный инженер
$99.5K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$139K
Менеджер технических программ
$119K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в GXO — Бизнес-операции at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $419,588. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в GXO составляет $97,180.

