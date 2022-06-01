Каталог компаний
Guidepoint
Guidepoint Зарплаты

Зарплата Guidepoint варьируется от $65,000 общей компенсации в год для Обслуживание клиентов в нижнем диапазоне до $169,533 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Guidepoint. Последнее обновление: 11/23/2025

Программный инженер
Median $125K
Обслуживание клиентов
Median $65K
Маркетинг
$78.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Продукт-менеджер
$74.8K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$170K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Guidepoint — Менеджер по разработке ПО at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $169,533. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Guidepoint составляет $78,075.

