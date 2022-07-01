Gorgias Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Gorgias варьируется от $92,063 общей компенсации в год для Успех клиентов in France в нижнем диапазоне до $199,000 для Маркетинг in United States в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Gorgias. Последнее обновление: 11/23/2025

Программный инженер
Median $115K
Руководитель аппарата
$197K
Успех клиентов
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Маркетинг
$199K
Менеджер по партнерству
$132K
Продукт-дизайнер
$135K
Продукт-менеджер
$113K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$128K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Gorgias — Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $199,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Gorgias составляет $130,072.

