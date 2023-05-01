Каталог компаний
Goji
    О компании

    Goji is an independent online insurance comparison company that provides Americans an easy way to compare insurance quotes and purchase the best available coverage. They are currently hiring Property & Causality Insurance Sales Agents who will enjoy extensive training and a great career experience in a professional, dynamic, team-oriented environment. Goji Agents have the potential to make over $100K a year and enjoy inbound, pre-screened and pre-vetted premium leads. For more information, visit their website or contact their Recruiting Lead.

    http://www.goji.com
    Веб-сайт
    2006
    Год основания
    126
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

