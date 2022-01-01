Каталог компаний
Страхование, здоровье и благополучие
  • Vision Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    100% of the cost of employee healthcare coverage and 80% of the cost of dependent care coverage in the U.S.; 90% of dependent care coverage for non-U.S.

  • Life Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

    • Дом
  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month. Cell phone and internet allowance.

  • Remote Work

    • Финансы и пенсия
  • 401k $3,000

    50% match on employee's contribution up to $6,000 401 contributions are for US employees and vest immediately. For Dublin employees: 100% match up to 5% of the salary. For London employees: a contribution of 5% of base salary.

    • Транспорт
  • Transport allowance

    • Другое
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Volunteer Time Off

