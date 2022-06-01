Каталог компаний
GBG
    Global digital identity and fraud solutions, working to create a world where everyone can transact online with confidence Our market-leading technology, data and expertise help our customers improve digital access, deliver a seamless experience and establish trust so that they can transact quickly, safely and securely with their customers online. Headquartered in the UK and with over 1,000 team members across 16 countries, we work with 20,000 customers in over 70 countries. Some of the world's best-known businesses rely on GBG to provide digital services and keep the economy moving, from US e-commerce giants to Asia's biggest banks and European household brands.

    http://www.gbgplc.com
    1989
    1,500
    $250M-$500M
