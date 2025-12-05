Каталог компаний
Garmin
  • Зарплаты
  • IT-специалист

  • Все зарплаты IT-специалист

Garmin IT-специалист Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет IT-специалист в Garmin составляет $58K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Garmin. Последнее обновление: 12/5/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Garmin
Technical Support Specialist
Salem, OR
Общая сумма в год
$58K
Уровень
L2
Оклад
$58K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
2 Лет
Лет опыта
2 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Garmin?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для IT-специалист в Garmin составляет $73,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Garmin для позиции IT-специалист составляет $58,000.

Другие ресурсы

