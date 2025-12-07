Каталог компаний
Firefly Aerospace
Медианный компенсационный пакет Инженер-механик in United States в Firefly Aerospace составляет $109K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Firefly Aerospace. Последнее обновление: 12/7/2025

Медианный пакет
Firefly Aerospace
Mechanical Engineer
Austin
Общая сумма в год
$109K
Уровень
hidden
Оклад
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
2-4 Лет
Лет опыта
2-4 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Firefly Aerospace?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Инженер-механик в Firefly Aerospace in United States составляет $155,200 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Firefly Aerospace для позиции Инженер-механик in United States составляет $109,000.

Другие ресурсы

