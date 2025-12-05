Каталог компаний
Fictiv
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплаты
  • Продукт-дизайнер

  • Все зарплаты Продукт-дизайнер

Fictiv Продукт-дизайнер Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Продукт-дизайнер in United States в Fictiv составляет $136K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Fictiv. Последнее обновление: 12/5/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Fictiv
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Общая сумма в год
$136K
Уровень
Mid
Оклад
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
0 Лет
Лет опыта
3 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Fictiv?
Последние данные о зарплатах
ДобавитьДобавить зарплатуДобавить компенсацию

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Экспорт данныхПосмотреть вакансии

Внести данные

Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

Подписаться на проверенные Продукт-дизайнер предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Продукт-дизайнер в Fictiv in United States составляет $153,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Fictiv для позиции Продукт-дизайнер in United States составляет $132,000.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Fictiv не найдены

Похожие компании

  • Cubic
  • Cutover
  • Intercom
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fictiv/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.