EPRI Зарплаты

Зарплата EPRI варьируется от $90,450 общей компенсации в год для Программный инженер в нижнем диапазоне до $187,433 для Проектный менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников EPRI. Последнее обновление: 11/23/2025

Инженер-материаловед
$172K
Программный менеджер
$119K
Проектный менеджер
$187K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Программный инженер
$90.5K
Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в EPRI — Проектный менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $187,433. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в EPRI составляет $145,768.

